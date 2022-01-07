When you think of League One teams and their midfield options right now, Ipswich Town must surely rank very highly when it comes to individual talents.

Sam Morsy, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper and Tom Carroll are all vying for starting berths and for third tier standard that’s some list of options to have.

Do you know where the Tractor Boys signed these midfielders from and other past Ipswich individuals from the engine room? Take our new quiz and see if you can score full marks – make sure to share your score on social media!

Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Lee Evans Derby QPR Sheff Utd Wigan