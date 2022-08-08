Ipswich Town
Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 25 English players from?
Ipswich Town have gotten off to a good start to the latest League One season.
Kieran McKenna’s side have picked up four points from a possible six to take an early positive step towards a promotion challenge.
A draw with Bolton Wanderers on the opening weekend was followed up with a victory over recently promoted Forest Green Rovers.
A cup clash against Colchester United at Portman Road awaits this midweek.
But until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…
Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 25 English players from?