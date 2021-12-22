Hull City
Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City sold these 26 players to?
Hull City will be looking to solidify their status as a Sky Bet Championship club moving into next year at the MKM Stadium under the watchful guidance of Grant McCann.
In the meantime we have devised a 26 question quiz to keep you occupied over this festive period as we put your knowledge of the Tigers to the test.
Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!