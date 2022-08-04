Hull City
Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City signed these 25 English players from?
Hull City began their 2022/23 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.
A contentious penalty and a Jean-Michael Seri deflected effort got the Tigers over the line in a performance that showed a lot of promise for the rest of the season.
Travelling to Preston North End this weekend should further demonstrate where they are at.
Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz, to see if you remember where the Tigers signed these 25 English players from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?