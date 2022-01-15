Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

Quiz: Can you name which club Huddersfield Town signed these 28 defenders from?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have had a high turnover of players at the John Smith’s Stadium in the last decade. 

Building towards promotion in 2016/17 that was to be expected, as it was as Huddersfield suffered relegation and slipped back into the EFL.

On the subject of transfers into the club, we’ve pieced together a 28-question quiz on past and present Town defenders.

We are asking you which club they signed for Huddersfield from, whether that was on loan, on a free transfer or for a fee.

Take it on below:

1 of 28

Harry Toffolo


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

