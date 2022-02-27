Exclude from MSN
Quiz: Can you name which club Huddersfield Town signed these 25 non-British players from?
Huddersfield Town could be on the cusp of something special this season as they compete in the Championship play-off race with just a third of the season remaining.
The Terriers are defying many pre-season predictions to be battling at the top end of the table, and they’re doing it under the guidance of Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan.
Several of Huddersfield’s ex-players though from recent years have come from abroad like Corberan, but do you know where they were signed from? Take our new quiz and let us know your score!