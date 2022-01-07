Quiz: Can you name which club Huddersfield Town signed these 20 strikers from?

Huddersfield Town have had a number of strikers pass through the John Smith’s Stadium over the course of the last 20 years.

As Town moved through the EFL there was a high turnover of players, which was again the case when they won an unlikely promotion to the Premier League.

Adapting to life back in the Championship has, understandably, led to more of the same with the playing squad.

Here, we look back on 20 Huddersfield strikers (past and present), asking you who the Terriers signed them from.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 20 Jordan Rhodes (2021) Sheffield Wednesday Ipswich Town Sunderland Rotherham United