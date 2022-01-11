Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hartlepool United News

Quiz: Can you name which club Hartlepool United signed these 28 midfielders from?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Hartlepool United will be seeking to consolidate their status as a Sky Bet League Two club moving forwards this season after making a half decent start to the camapign. 

Here we have devised a 28 question quiz all about some of the midfielders that the club has signed in recent years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter.

Best of luck and up the Pools!

Quiz: Can you name which club Hartlepool United signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28

What club did Hartlepool sign Alan Thompson from?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Hartlepool United signed these 28 midfielders from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: