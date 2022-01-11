Hartlepool United will be seeking to consolidate their status as a Sky Bet League Two club moving forwards this season after making a half decent start to the camapign.

Here we have devised a 28 question quiz all about some of the midfielders that the club has signed in recent years.

Best of luck and up the Pools!

Quiz: Can you name which club Hartlepool United signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 What club did Hartlepool sign Alan Thompson from? AFC Bournemouth Cardiff City Fulham Leeds United