Quiz: Can you name which club Hartlepool United signed these 28 defenders from?

Over the years, there have been plenty of defenders to have represented Hartlepool United.

Some of those will of course, have made a bigger impact during their time with the Monkey Hangers.

But do you know which club some of those individuals played for, immediately before making the move to Victoria Park?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Hartlepool defenders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club Pools signed them from.

1 of 28 Regan Ogle? Morecambe Accrington Bolton Fleetwood