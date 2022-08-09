Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Grimsby Town News

Grimsby Town have had plenty of players feature for them over the years and now it’s time to see if you can recall where 25 of them signed from when they joined the club.

Here, we’re looking at 25 English players for Grimsby, past and present, and asking you to recall which club they joined from, either on loan or permanently.

Quiz: Can you name which club Grimsby Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25

Anthony Glennon


