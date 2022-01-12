Gillingham will be looking to vastly improve their league form moving forwards in 2022 after making an overly poor start to the season under Steve Evans.

Here we have devised a 28 question quiz about some of the midfielders that the club has signed over the years.

Best of luck and we hope you had a happy new year!

Quiz: Can you name which club Gillingham signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 What club did Gillingham sign Charlie Lee from? Derby County Barnsley Peterborough United Blackpool