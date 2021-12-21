Fulham have stuttered to a five game winless run after storming their way to the top of the Championship in recent months.

The concerning run will have Marco Silva wracking his brains and looking over his shoulder at Blackburn Rovers improving at a rapid rate in third. The January transfer window presents an opportunity to freshen up the squad.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz on where these 26 players were sold to by Fulham, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Mark Schwarzer Perth Glory DC United Anderlecht Chelsea