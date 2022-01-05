Fulham will be looking to continue their strong form as the season moves further into 2022, with Marco Silva’s side well in the race for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship to the Premier League.

Here we have devised a 28 question quiz all about some of the midfielders that the club has signed over the past few years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 What club did Fulham sign Jean Michael Seri from? Marseille Nice Lyon Lille