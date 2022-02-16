Quiz: Can you name which club Fleetwood Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

Since securing a place in the Football League for the first time in their history in 2012, Fleetwood Town have signed a plethora of non-British players.

The Cod Army’s decision to swoop for Paddy Madden in 2018 turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke as the Irishman delivered a host of superb performances for the club.

Before sealing a move to Stockport County last year, Madden managed to provide 71 direct goal contributions in 149 appearances for Fleetwood.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the clubs that Fleetwood signed these 25 non-British players from.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Fleetwood fans!

1 of 25 Who did Fleetwood sign Toto Nsiala from earlier this year? Ipswich Town Norwich City Colchester United Southend United