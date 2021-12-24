Quiz: Can you name which club Doncaster Rovers sold these 26 players to?

After a torrid first half of their 2021/22 campaign, Doncaster Rovers will be hoping their 1-0 victory in their last league match against Shrewsbury Town will provide them with the platform to push on.

Still in deep relegation trouble, they will be hoping to recruit a permanent manager as soon as possible to potentially provide them with a bounce as soon as possible, something that will be needed if they want to avoid relegation to the fourth tier of English football.

For a side that have spent a respectable amount of time in the Championship this century, demotion to League Two would be nothing short of disastrous, but who’s at fault for their current position?

It will be down to the new manager to spot weak links and cash in on them if they possibly can during the winter window – and sticking to the theme of sales – we’re asking you if you can name which club Rovers sold the following 26 players to.

Can you score 100%? Don’t be shy, give it a go!

