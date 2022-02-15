Doncaster Rovers are struggling for survival in the third tier of English football.

Gary McSheffrey’s side will need a remarkable run of form to turn around their season, which sees them bottom of the League One table.

With only 14 games remaining, Doncaster find themselves nine points adrift of safety.

Upcoming games against Lincoln City, Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley offer the side a chance to find some form and gain some ground on their rivals.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Doncaster Rovers signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 El-Hadji Diouf? Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers Liverpool