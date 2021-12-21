With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be intriguing to see whether Derby County are able to keep some of their talented young players at Pride Park.

As revealed by Football League World earlier this month, the likes of Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Jason Knight and Jack Stretton are all being closely monitored by a host of clubs.

The Rams may be forced to cash on some of their prized assets due to the fact that they are currently in a precarious financial position.

Here, in our latest Derby quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you which teams the club sold these 26 players to.

Can you get 100%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Burnley