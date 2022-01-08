Derby County closed out a turbulent 2021 with a 2-1 away victory at Stoke City.

The Rams are bottom of the Championship table with 10 points. Wayne Rooney’s side are now 11 points behind 21st place Reading.

The side have now earned three wins in a row, beating Stoke, West Brom and Blackpool. This run stretches back to December 11.

Notable results this season have come against Bournemouth, a 3-2 victory, and Fulham, a creditable 0-0 draw.

While it’s been a difficult 2021, results on the pitch have shown that 2022 could be a better year for the club, as exemplified by their late fight back to draw at Reading in their opening game of the year.

To close out the year, try out our Derby County quiz and test your knowledge of the club, focusing on where they signed some of their past and present strikers from…

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Darren Bent? Aston Villa Sunderland Fulham Tottenham