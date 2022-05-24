The last decade has seen Crewe Alexandra swap between League Two and League One, with the start of it seeing the Railwaymen promoted to the third tier at Wembley, but ending it with a relegation back to that level.

It has been a very topsy-turvy last 10 years for the Cheshire club, but do you know which clubs these 23 players were sold to by Alexandra in that time period?

Take our brand new quiz at FLW and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to others!

Quiz: Can you name which club Crewe Alexandra sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Nick Powell Everton Man City Man Utd Wigan