Quiz: Can you name which club Crewe Alexandra signed these 28 midfielders from?

Crewe Alexandra are currently 23rd in the League One table.

David Artell’s side were knocked out of the Football League Trophy in the Third Round following a 4-2 defeat to Rotherham on January 4.

The Railwaymen also lost their most recent league fixture, which was a 4-1 defeat away to Burton Albion. Burton are 12th in the league.

The visit of Charlton Athletic awaits Crewe in their next league game on January 12.

Crewe find themselves four points from safety after 24 games in the league season.

Test your knowledge of Crewe’s past by answering where the club signed these 28 midfielders from…

1 of 28 Harry Wilson? Bournemouth Liverpool Fulham Everton