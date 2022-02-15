Battling away to try and secure their League One status for another year, Crewe Alexandra find themselves nine points shy of escaping the third-tier drop.

The Railwaymen have lost their last five league games, with each loss damaging their chances of survival.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of this campaign has in store for David Artell’s men, we have devised a 25-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where Crewe signed a selection of non-British players.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Crewe Alexandra signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Madger Gomes? Barnsley Doncaster Lincoln Sheffield Wednesday