Coventry City
Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?
Coventry City have signed some great defenders in recent years who have had a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the Football League.
Fankaty Dabo played an influential role in the Sky Blues’ promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign whilst Ian Maatsen has produced some encouraging performances in the Championship since making a temporary switch to the West Midlands.
Currently 10th in the second-tier standings, Coventry will be looking to close the gap between them and the play-off places this weekend when they face Peterborough United.
Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess which clubs the Sky Blues signed these 28 defenders from.
Will you get full marks?
Get involved now!