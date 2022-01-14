Coventry City have signed some great defenders in recent years who have had a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the Football League.

Fankaty Dabo played an influential role in the Sky Blues’ promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign whilst Ian Maatsen has produced some encouraging performances in the Championship since making a temporary switch to the West Midlands.

Currently 10th in the second-tier standings, Coventry will be looking to close the gap between them and the play-off places this weekend when they face Peterborough United.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess which clubs the Sky Blues signed these 28 defenders from.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea