Charlton Athletic haave certainly had plenty of ups and downs in the last ten years.

As well as that memorable promotion from League One at Wembley, the club have also suffered relegation from the Championship twice, and will be targeting a return to the second-tier next season.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, to find out what you know about the transfer business the club have done in the last decade.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 23 former Charlton players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they were sold to by the Addicks, since 2012.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Mason Burstow? Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham Chelsea