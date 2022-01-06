Charlton Athletic have seen a lot of players come in and out of the club under various ownership groups in recent years.

The Addicks have cast a wide net in looking to sign players to improve their squad leading to a huge variety of players arriving at The Valley.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz to see if you can remember where the club signed these 28 midfielders from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Dobson AFC Wimbledon Rochdale Sunderland Oxford United