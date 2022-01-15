Charlton Athletic have come on leaps and bounds defensively since Nigel Adkins’ dismissal in late October and will be hoping to build on that in 2022.

The Addicks have shopped in a variety of markets when looking to strengthen their rearguard in recent years with the potential of identifying some targets this month.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz to see if you remember where the Addicks signed these 28 defenders from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Akin Famewo Chelsea Manchester United Norwich City Newcastle United