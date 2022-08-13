Charlton Athletic picked up their first three points of the campaign in a 1-0 victory over Derby County on Saturday and will be looking to build on that result in the coming weeks.

The Ben Garner era has started in a largely positive way in south London and it will be interesting to see how the Addicks deal with their upcoming tests.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you can remember where the Addicks signed these 25 English players from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steven Sessegnon Bristol City Plymouth Argyle Fulham Walsall