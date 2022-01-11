Over the years, there have been plenty of midfielders to have represented Carlisle United.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed more success during their time with the Cumbrians than others.

But do you know just which teams the club sourced some of those individuals from, to bring them to Brunton Park?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Carlisle players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they joined the Cumbrians from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Carlisle United signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Danny Devine? Bradford Crawley Oldham Scunthorpe