Cardiff City were forced to wave goodbye to midfielder Ryan Giles earlier this week following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ decision to recall him from his loan spell.

This particular call by the Premier League side led to the Bluebirds bringing Ryan Wintle back to the club from Blackpool as his temporary stint at Bloomfield Road was also cut short.

With the transfer window set to close at the end of January, it will be intriguing to see whether Steve Morison opts to bolster his Cardiff squad by drafting in some more midfielders.

Ahead of the club’s FA Cup clash with Preston North End on Sunday, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to name the teams that Cardiff signed these 28 midfielders from.

Can you get full marks?

Test out your Cardiff knowledge now!

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Cardiff City sign Jonny Williams from in 2021? Charlton Athletic Millwall Swindon Town Oxford United