Cardiff City have looked outside of the parameters of the United Kingdom for signings from time to time since the turn of the century.

The Bluebirds spent a club-record fee to secure the services of Gary Medel in 2013 before moving him on during the following campaign.

In recent years, the Welsh outfit have opted to bolster their squad by swooping for the likes of Robert Glatzel, Kenneth Zohore and Victor Camarasa.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the clubs that Cardiff signed these 25 non-British players from.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Cardiff fans!

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Cardiff sign Leandro Bacuna from? Birmingham City Aston Villa Reading Luton Town