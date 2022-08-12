Cardiff City had a poor season last year as they finished the campaign sat 18th in the league.

Manager Steve Morison has been hard at work this summer bringing in new faces in the hope that his side can have a more positive season.

There has been a massive number of new signings at Cardiff this summer and although they won’t want to speak too soon, the Bluebirds certainly got off to a good start as they beat Norwich City 1-0 at the weekend.

As we await Cardiff City’s next game, it’s time to look back and see if you can name which club Cardiff signed these 25 English players from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ollie Tanner Arsenal Tottenham Lewes Bromley