Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 20 strikers from?

Cardiff City ended 2021 on a sour note, with a 3-0 loss away to league leaders Bournemouth.

Steve Morison’s men went down to 10-men following the dismissal of Leandro Bacuna on the stroke of half time. The score was 1-0 by then, courtesy of a Ryan Christie goal.

Dominic Solanke and an Alex Smithies own goal inflicted worse punishment on a Cardiff side battling against relegation this season.

The club is sat in 20th place going into 2022. However, a 1-1 draw with promotion hopefuls West Brom was a more promising start to 2022, with James Collins opening the scoring, before Callum Robinson equalised for the Baggies.

Cardiff fans will be hoping for a better time in the New Year. But, until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our new quiz…

