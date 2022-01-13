Over the years, there have been plenty of defenders to have represented Cambridge United.

Some of those will of course, have had a bigger impact than others during their time with the Amber Army.

But do you remember which teams the club did business with, to bring some of those players to the Abbey Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Cambridge defenders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the U’s signed them from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Cambridge United signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Jubril Okedina? Tottenham Arsenal Chelsea West Ham