Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club Cambridge United signed these 28 defenders from?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Over the years, there have been plenty of defenders to have represented Cambridge United.

Some of those will of course, have had a bigger impact than others during their time with the Amber Army.

But do you remember which teams the club did business with, to bring some of those players to the Abbey Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Cambridge defenders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the U’s signed them from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Cambridge United signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28

Jubril Okedina?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Cambridge United signed these 28 defenders from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: