With the transfer window now well underway, Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink may be looking to draft in some fresh faces in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman has already bolstered his defensive options by securing a permanent move for William Kokolo.

The 21-year-old could potentially be in line to make his debut for the Brewers this weekend when his side head to the MEMS Priestfield Stadium to face Gillingham.

Ahead of this particular fixture, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess which clubs Burton signed these 28 defenders from.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Burton fans!

Quiz: Can you name which club Burton Albion signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Burton sign Andy Corbett from in 2002? Kidderminster Harriers Stevenage Salford City Shrewsbury Town