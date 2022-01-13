Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Burton Albion

Quiz: Can you name which club Burton Albion signed these 28 defenders from?

Published

5 seconds ago

on

With the transfer window now well underway, Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink may be looking to draft in some fresh faces in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman has already bolstered his defensive options by securing a permanent move for William Kokolo.

The 21-year-old could potentially be in line to make his debut for the Brewers this weekend when his side head to the MEMS Priestfield Stadium to face Gillingham.

Ahead of this particular fixture, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess which clubs Burton signed these 28 defenders from.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Burton fans!

Quiz: Can you name which club Burton Albion signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28

Who did Burton sign Andy Corbett from in 2002?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Burton Albion signed these 28 defenders from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: