Quiz: Can you name which club Burton Albion signed these 25 non-British players from?

It was a busy January window for Burton Albion, who added some impressive signings as they look to climb further up the League One table.

The play-offs look to be out of reach but a strong finish to the season and the Brewers may just throw themselves back into contention.

Our quiz today is all about business from the club’s past, what we’re asking is: Can you name which club Burton Albion signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 1. Indiana Vassilev West Brom Wolves Aston Villa Birmingham