In the last decade, Bristol City have made a habit of bringing in players for small fees and selling them on for immense profit, which was a model that seemed to be working for a while.

It hasn’t been able to get them to the Premier League, but the Robins were on a sound financial footing in the past thanks to some big-money sales.

Do you know where these 23 former City players were sold to though by the club in the last 10 years? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Yannick Bolasie Crystal Palace Everton Fulham QPR