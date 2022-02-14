Bristol City are currently 17th in the Championship table.

Nigel Pearson’s side suffered defeat last time out at the hands of Swansea City.

Despite taking the lead through Andreas Weimann, Swansea pulled back three goals to earn all three points.

This has left the club 12 points behind the play-off places, having also played more games than almost all of the teams in the division.

Up next is the visit of Middlesbrough to the Ashton Gate Stadium on February 19.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Yannick Bolasie? Portsmouth Oxford United Plymouth Argyle Colchester United