Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

Quiz: Can you name which club Bradford City signed these 28 midfielders from?

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Bradford City will be hoping to claim a play-off place as this League Two season progresses. 

Derek Adams, who won promotion from the division last time out with Morecambe, has already begun the January transfer window with a bang, with the Bantams welcoming Luton Town winger Dion Pereira to Valley Parade. 

As we wait to see what this season has in store, we have devised a 28 question quiz that tests your knowledge of where these past and present Bradford players signed from. 

Can you score 100%? 

Quiz: Can you name which club Bradford City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28

Yann Songo'o?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Bradford City signed these 28 midfielders from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: