Since the turn of the century, Bolton Wanderers have been able to call upon the services of some classy operators who have since gone to achieve a great deal of success elsewhere.

Rob Holding and Gary Cahill both gained an invaluable amount of experience from their respective spells with the Trotters before going on to win major honours on the domestic stage.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether Bolton boss Ian Evatt decides to engage in any business.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Bolton knowledge by asking you which teams the club sold these 26 players to.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Bolton sell Josh Magennis to? Charlton Athletic Millwall Stoke City Hull City