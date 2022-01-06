Over the years, there have been plenty of midfielders who have represented Bolton Wanderers.

Some of those will of course, have made a bigger impact during their time with the Trotters than others.

But do you know just which sides Bolton did business with, in order to bring some of those individuals to the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Bolton midfielders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they were signed from by the Trotters.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Tom White? Blackburn Coventry Derby Fulham