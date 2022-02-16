Over the years, there have been plenty of players from all around the World who have represented Bolton.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed more success than others during their time with the club.

But do you remember which teams the Trotters did business with, in order to sign some of those individuals?

Here. in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 foreign players to have played for Bolton, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they were signed from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Jon Dadi Bodvarsson? Middlesbrough Peterborough Bristol City Millwall