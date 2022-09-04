Bolton have, over the course of their last two decades, signed plenty of promising talents and tons of outstanding players, all of who have come from England.

Some of the players to have lined up for the Wanderers have even been capped by the country too, including Kevin Davies, who is one of the most successful strikers to have worn the club’s white colours.

Even now, with the club in League One, the side have a wealth of English players in their ranks. Aaron Morley and Oladapo Afolayan for example are part of the next wave of talent and could lineup for the club in a higher division soon if they keep performing well.

If you think you know Bolton then and which club Bolton have signed these 25 players from, then have a go down below and see how much you know about the Wanderers and some of their best local English talent.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1) Joel Dixon Barrow Sunderland Gateshead Boston United