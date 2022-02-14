Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club Blackpool signed these 25 non-British players from?

Blackpool have had plenty of players over the years but can you remember where some of them signed from?

In the following quiz on the Tangerines, we’re running through 25 non-British players and asking you to remember which football club they joined Blackpool from.

See if you can get full marks and upon completion share your scores on social media with other supporters to see how you compare with other members of the Blackpool fan base!

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackpool signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25

Adi Yussuf


