Blackpool have been by far the most impressive newly promoted side in the Championship this season and will be aiming for a top half push in the second half of the campaign.

The Tangerines have surprised many under Neil Critchley and have produced some memorable displays in both their defensive resilience and attacking prowess.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see if you remember where the Tangerines signed these 20 strikers from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackpool signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Gary Madine Walsall Bolton Wanderers Crewe Alexandra Cardiff City