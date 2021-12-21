As we reach the halfway mark of the Championship season, Blackpool must be pretty pleased with how they’re doing.

The Seasiders returned to the second tier this year after a six-year absence and they’re currently sitting pretty in mid-table and well clear of the relegation zone.

Tangerines fans: take our new Blackpool-related quiz and try and guess where the club sold these 26 former players to and see if you can achieve full marks – let us know your score on social media!

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackpool FC sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Ben Garrity Oldham Rochdale Port Vale Walsall