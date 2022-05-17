Blackpool enjoyed a successful return to the second-tier in 2021/22.

After being promoted from League One via the play-off’s last campaign, the Seasiders finished a respectable 16th place in the Championship, falling just four points shy of a top half finish.

Under boss Neil Critchley, the club will be looking to continue their upward trajectory next campaign, with transfers no doubt having a big role in whether or not that happens.

Having said that, can you name the team that these Blackpool players were sold to, or joined on a free, when leaving the club stretching back to the 2011/12 season?

See if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackpool FC sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 MATT PHILLIPS QPR WEST BROM