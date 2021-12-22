Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers sold these 26 players to?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have come and gone from Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those will of course, have made a bigger impression during their time at Ewood Park than others.

But do you remember just where some of those players moved to, immediately after leaving Rovers?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Blackburn players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club Rovers sold them to.

1 of 26 Adam Armstrong? Southampton Crystal Palace Norwich West Ham