Blackburn have had a number of superb players pass through their doors in a variety of positions over the course of the last few decades and one area that they have looked brilliant in is in midfield.

Even now in the Championship, the club have a number of very talented midfielders in their midst and they could soon add some more with the winter window now open. Tony Mowbray will be determined to lead his side to a promotion, so a few extra faces in several positions could certainly be beneficial to them.

Over the years, the Ewood Park outfit have snagged midfielders from all corners of the world. They’ve mainly done their dealings in England and the UK but have even branched out as far as Germany and Italy to boot.

If you think you know Blackburn then and the midfielders they have signed over the last few years, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and where they have signed their players from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 1) Leighton Clarkson Liverpool Man City Man United Tottenham