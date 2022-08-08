Birmingham City are hoping to put a few years of real struggles behind them this season and at last crack the top half of the Championship in 2022-23.

They have already made some smart signings this summer, with English players such as Dion Sanderson and John Ruddy arriving at St. Andrews.

But can you guess which clubs these 25 English ex-Birmingham players were signed from over the years for the Blues? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ryan Woods Brentford Millwall Stoke Swansea