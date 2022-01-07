Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 20 strikers from?

Birmingham City have had some quality strikers pass through St Andrew’s over the last 20 years.

The Blues have been in the Premier League and had a stint in the Sky Bet Championship during that time, which naturally means there’s been a high turnover of players.

Here, we’ve listed 20 Birmingham strikers (past and present), asking you if you can remember which club Blues signed the respective player from.

It’s much more difficult than you might think, so good luck.

1 of 20 Che Adams Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Rotherham United Leeds United