Barnsley will be looking to vastly improve their performances in the Sky Bet Championship moving into the new year after making a poor start to the season.

Here we have devised a 20 question quiz about some of the strikes that the club have signed in more recent times.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall. Best of luck and happy new year Tykes!

Quiz: Can you name which club Barnsley signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 What club did Barnsley sign Conor Chaplin from? Coventry City Portsmouth Ipswich Town Southampton